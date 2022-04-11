Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will delay major maintenance at its Richmond refinery near San Francisco refinery to June from April because of an ongoing labor strike, which may further exacerbate already high California fuel prices, Bloomberg reports.

The maintenance on the sole crude unit at the 245K bbl/day refinery, multiple hydrotreaters and two reformers is expected to last ~45 days, which would keep those units out of commission until late July at least, and longer if there are no problems in ramping back up.

Chevron also may need to import feedstocks for the refinery that could be used to make fuel while its crude unit is down, never an easy feat for the isolated California market, Energy Aspects' Robert Campbell told Bloomberg.

Retail gasoline prices in California to a record high in February, and still averaged $5.763/gal on Monday, little changed from a month ago while the U.S. average has dropped 5%, according to data from AAA.

