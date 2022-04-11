SuRo Capital sees Q1 net asset value rising 7% from prior quarter
Apr. 11, 2022 4:24 PM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) said Monday that it's expecting Q1 net asset value of approximately $11.85 to $12.55 per share, up from $11.72 in Q4, said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the asset manager.
- SSSS shares are ticking higher by 1% in afterhours trading.
- The estimate was "inclusive of the effect of the $0.11 per share dividend declared during the quarter,” klein added.
- Previously, (March 10) SuRo Capital reported a drop of 22.5% in net asset value.