SuRo Capital sees Q1 net asset value rising 7% from prior quarter

Apr. 11, 2022 4:24 PM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman with dollar sign .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

  • SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) said Monday that it's expecting Q1 net asset value of approximately $11.85 to $12.55 per share, up from $11.72 in Q4, said Mark Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the asset manager.
  • SSSS shares are ticking higher by 1% in afterhours trading.
  • The estimate was "inclusive of the effect of the $0.11 per share dividend declared during the quarter,” klein added.
  • Take a look at SuRo's (SSSS) A+ Valuation Grade, highlighted by its price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-cash flow ratio.
  • Previously, (March 10) SuRo Capital reported a drop of 22.5% in net asset value.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.