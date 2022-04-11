Rocket Lab starts building Neutron production complex
Apr. 11, 2022 4:26 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) announces that it broke ground on a a Neutron production complex in Wallops, Virginia.
- The complex will be home to production, assembly, and integration of Rocket Lab's (RKLB) Neutron launch vehicle. The 250,000 square foot Neutron Production Complex is being constructed on a 28-acre site adjacent to the NASA Wallops Flight Facility and Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
- The company said construction will also soon begin on a launch pad for Neutron at the southern end of Wallops Island, near Rocket Lab's (RKLB) existing launch pad for the Electron rocket.
- Rocket Lab (RKLB) selected Virginia as the location of its Neutron production complex and launch site due to the location’s ability to support frequent launch opportunities, as well as continued support from the state.
- Shares of RKLB gained 1.15% in the after-hours session on Monday after the neutron complex announcement.