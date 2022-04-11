Hoth Therapeutics slides on public offering of common stock

Apr. 11, 2022 4:29 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

American dollar currency symbol

Daniel Grizelj/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • The development-stage pharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) followed up its impressive preclinical data for the investigational cancer therapy, HT-KIT, with the start of an underwritten public offering of common stock on Monday.
  • Following the announcement, the shares of the New York-based company plunged in the post-market with a decline of 15% so far.
  • The proposed offering is in line with a "shelf" registration statement filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in March 2020.
  • The company said that the terms of the public offering would be submitted to the SEC. EF Hutton, a unit of Benchmark Investments, acts as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • The announcement comes after the nano-cap stock added more than 70% during the session after disclosing preclinical data for its cancer candidate HT-KIT on Monday.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.