Hoth Therapeutics slides on public offering of common stock
Apr. 11, 2022 4:29 PM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The development-stage pharmaceutical company Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) followed up its impressive preclinical data for the investigational cancer therapy, HT-KIT, with the start of an underwritten public offering of common stock on Monday.
- Following the announcement, the shares of the New York-based company plunged in the post-market with a decline of 15% so far.
- The proposed offering is in line with a "shelf" registration statement filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in March 2020.
- The company said that the terms of the public offering would be submitted to the SEC. EF Hutton, a unit of Benchmark Investments, acts as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
- The announcement comes after the nano-cap stock added more than 70% during the session after disclosing preclinical data for its cancer candidate HT-KIT on Monday.