CPI Aerostructures gets additional time to regain compliance with NYSE listing rules
Apr. 11, 2022 4:29 PM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) on Monday said the NYSE granted an additional extension of the cure period for its plan to regain compliance with continued listing rules.
- CVU's plan provided for it to file its delayed quarterly reports for the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021 before the end of the cure period.
- NYSE granted an additional extension up to the maximum cure period of May 24.
- If CVU does not make progress consistent with the plan or if it does not complete its delayed filings by May 24, NYSE will initiate delisting proceedings.
- CVU filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2021 on Dec. 27.
- CVU stock rose 2.4% postmarket.