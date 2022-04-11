CPI Aerostructures gets additional time to regain compliance with NYSE listing rules

Apr. 11, 2022 4:29 PM ETCPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) on Monday said the NYSE granted an additional extension of the cure period for its plan to regain compliance with continued listing rules.
  • CVU's plan provided for it to file its delayed quarterly reports for the quarters ended Jun. 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021 before the end of the cure period.
  • NYSE granted an additional extension up to the maximum cure period of May 24.
  • If CVU does not make progress consistent with the plan or if it does not complete its delayed filings by May 24, NYSE will initiate delisting proceedings.
  • CVU filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2021 on Dec. 27.
  • CVU stock rose 2.4% postmarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.