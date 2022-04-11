Grid Dynamics opens 2 new offices in Europe, halts operations in Russia
Apr. 11, 2022 4:35 PM ETGrid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) said Monday it opened new offices in Zug, Switzerland, and Yerevan, Armenia.
- Over 100 engineers are being onboarded in the new office in Yerevan. Armenian delivery capacity is expected to multiply in 2022.
- GDYN said it would cease remaining operations in the Russian Federation in the coming weeks.
- The exit plan, which has been in the works since late Feb., includes safe relocation of employees and management of projects.
- "A majority of employees have already relocated to various engineering centers," the company said.