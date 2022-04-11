ImmuCell reports 46% growth in first quarter revenue estimate
Apr. 11, 2022 4:40 PM ETImmuCell Corporation (ICCC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) released its first quarter estimates on Monday with revenue up 46% Y/Y to $6M due to supply ease and higher production capacity.
- The company's CEO Michael F. Brigham told, "this favorable comparison does reflect tighter supply constraints during the first quarter of 2021 before the first level of investments to increase our production capacity had been completed."
- "The strategic investments we have been making to incrementally expand our First Defense manufacturing capacity from approximately $16.5 million to approximately $35 million are beginning to pay off,” added Brigham.
- The company's 2022 first quarter annualized manufacturing output has reached $23.8M, exceeding its current level of $23M.
- Looking ahead, ImmuCell expects FDA's response during Q3 2022 on application submitted in relation to commercialization of Re-Tain.
- Stock is up 3% in postmarket trading.
