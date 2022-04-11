Franklin Templeton AUM dips 0.6% in March, reflecting outflows
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), known for its Franklin Templeton funds, said on Monday its preliminary assets under management for March fell to $1.478T from $1.487T at the end of February, primarily due to long-term and cash management outflows.
- Fixed income AUM of $595.0B declined 2.9% from $612.5B at Feb. 28, 2022.
- Equity AUM of $515.4B increased 1.1% from the end of March.
- Alternative AUM of $157.9B rose 1.9% from the prior month, and multi-asset AUM of $151.9B rose 2.2% M/M.
- On April 1, 2022, Franklin Templeton (BEN) completed its acquisition of Lexington Partners, which had a total AUM of $57B as of March 31 and isn't included in Franklin's March AUM.
