Franklin Templeton AUM dips 0.6% in March, reflecting outflows

Apr. 11, 2022 4:46 PM ETFranklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Franklin Templeton investments logo in front of their local headquarters in Toronto, Ontario. It is an investments American Holding Company

BalkansCat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), known for its Franklin Templeton funds, said on Monday its preliminary assets under management for March fell to $1.478T from $1.487T at the end of February, primarily due to long-term and cash management outflows.
  • Fixed income AUM of $595.0B declined 2.9% from $612.5B at Feb. 28, 2022.
  • Equity AUM of $515.4B increased 1.1% from the end of March.
  • Alternative AUM of $157.9B rose 1.9% from the prior month, and multi-asset AUM of $151.9B rose 2.2% M/M.
  • On April 1, 2022, Franklin Templeton (BEN) completed its acquisition of Lexington Partners, which had a total AUM of $57B as of March 31 and isn't included in Franklin's March AUM.
  • In February, Franklin Templeton (BEN) AUM fell 2.3% on market decline, outflows
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.