Genius Group prices $19.6M IPO

Apr. 11, 2022 4:46 PM ETGenius Group Limited (GNS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Genius Group (GNS) on Monday priced its IPO of ~3.3M shares at $6/share, which would raise ~$19.6M.
  • The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 490.9K shares at $6/share.
  • In total, GNS will issue ~3.8M shares for $22.6M of gross proceeds to the company.
  • The shares will begin trading on NYSE on Apr. 13, under the symbol "GNS".
  • The offering is expected to close on Apr. 14.
  • Last month, the Singapore-based edtech firm downsized its IPO by 55% to $18M.
