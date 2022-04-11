Genius Group prices $19.6M IPO
Apr. 11, 2022 4:46 PM ETGenius Group Limited (GNS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Genius Group (GNS) on Monday priced its IPO of ~3.3M shares at $6/share, which would raise ~$19.6M.
- The underwriters exercised their over-allotment option in full for an additional 490.9K shares at $6/share.
- In total, GNS will issue ~3.8M shares for $22.6M of gross proceeds to the company.
- The shares will begin trading on NYSE on Apr. 13, under the symbol "GNS".
- The offering is expected to close on Apr. 14.
- Last month, the Singapore-based edtech firm downsized its IPO by 55% to $18M.