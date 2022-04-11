Alfi receives Nasdaq notice for delayed annual report filing

Apr. 11, 2022 4:52 PM ETAlfi, Inc. (ALF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) has received a notice from Nasdaq related to delayed filing of its 2021 annual report.
  • The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as it failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the SEC.
  • Alfi also received a Nasdaq non-compliance notice back in Nov 2021 regarding delayed filing of its quarterly report for quarter ended Sep. 30. It was granted an exception until May 16, 2022 to file the Initial Delinquent Filing.
  • As a result of this additional delinquency, the company has until April 20, 2022 to submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement.
