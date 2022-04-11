Avelead expands RevID agreement with large provider network
Apr. 11, 2022 4:59 PM ETStreamline Health Solutions, Inc. (STRM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avelead, a Streamline Health Co. (NASDAQ:STRM) has announced a significant expansion of its existing relationship with a prominent healthcare system that manages 80+ facilities throughout the United States.
- The health system has agreed to increase its usage of the Avelead Platform and its RevID software – the industry-leading automated charge reconciliation solution to help eliminate revenue leakage.
- In addition, RevID’s real-time visibility and control enables greater accountability within the revenue system – providing a top-down view of departmental performance.
- “This is further proof that our mission to eliminate revenue leakage is gaining traction,” stated Jawad Shaikh, President and CEO, Avelead.