Redwood Trust expands its residential mortgage Choice program

Apr. 11, 2022 5:04 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

An empty mortgage application form with house key

phototechno/iStock via Getty Images

  • Redwood Trust's (NYSE:RWT) residential mortgage platform has launched expanded offerings through its Choice program as well as a new products to address self-employed borrowers, the company's Redwood Residential unit said on Monday.
  • Loans for self-employed borrowers will be structured to meet the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's qualified mortgage definition, it said.
  • Some of the new products leverage business and personal bank statements in the underwriting process while still meeting the QM criteria, said Fred Matera, managing director and head of Redwood (RWT) Residential. "We have structured these new products to be uniquely differentiated, competitively priced, and promote enhanced liquidity in the private-label securitization market," he said.
