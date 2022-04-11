Aeglea surges 40% following additional phase 3 data for pegzilarginase for rare disorder
Apr. 11, 2022 5:13 PM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Additional data from a phase 3 trial of Aeglea BioTherapuetics' (NASDAQ:AGLE) pegzilarginase for the rare inherited metabolic disorder Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) sent shares surging 40% in after-hours trading.
- In a patient-level outcomes analysis, 11 patients (65%) receiving pegzilarginase reached or exceeded prespecified response criteria for at least one mobility assessment compared to four patients (44%) on placebo.
- Eight patients (47%) met or exceeded prespecified clinical response criteria for at least two of the mobility outcomes compared to none receiving placebo.
- Previously announced top-line results from December 2021 found that there was a 76.7% reduction in mean plasma arginine in pegzilarginase -treated patients compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint.
- Those living with ARG1-D can experience severe spasticity-related mobility limitations, seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and early mortality.
