Aeglea surges 40% following additional phase 3 data for pegzilarginase for rare disorder

Apr. 11, 2022 5:13 PM ETAeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (AGLE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Growing Graph

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Additional data from a phase 3 trial of Aeglea BioTherapuetics' (NASDAQ:AGLE) pegzilarginase for the rare inherited metabolic disorder Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D) sent shares surging 40% in after-hours trading.
  • In a patient-level outcomes analysis, 11 patients (65%) receiving pegzilarginase reached or exceeded prespecified response criteria for at least one mobility assessment compared to four patients (44%) on placebo.
  • Eight patients (47%) met or exceeded prespecified clinical response criteria for at least two of the mobility outcomes compared to none receiving placebo.
  • Previously announced top-line results from December 2021 found that there was a 76.7% reduction in mean plasma arginine in pegzilarginase -treated patients compared to placebo, meeting the primary endpoint.
  • Those living with ARG1-D can experience severe spasticity-related mobility limitations, seizures, developmental delay, intellectual disability, and early mortality.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives Aeglea (AGLE) a strong sell rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.