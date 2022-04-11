The Mountain Valley Pipeline won approval Friday from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to change its construction methods, allowing its developers to bore under 180 streams and wetlands it must cross to complete the natural gas pipeline.

Finding that boring under water bodies would cause less environmental damage than the open-cut method, the FERC order allows MVP to amend the pipeline's 2017 original certificate that had called for the developers to dig a trench along the bottoms of the water bodies to bury a 42-inch diameter pipe.

The order amending Mountain Valley's certificate "will almost certainly represent an improvement over the status quo," FERC Chairman Richard Glick said.

The decision boosts prospects for the long-delayed pipeline after a string of permit defeats, but still lacks authorizations to ford other streams and wetlands by open cut, and to pass through the Jefferson National Forest.

MVP is owned by units of operator Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN), NextEra Energy (NEE), Consolidated Edison (ED), AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) and RGC Resources (RGCO).

The 300-mile project is more than 90% complete but has been challenged by environmentalists, and a federal court in January rejected its permit to cross the Jefferson National Forest.