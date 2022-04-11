ClassPass owner MindBody plans to return to public markets

Apr. 11, 2022 5:49 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Mindbody, the owner of gym subscription service ClassPlass, expects to go public again after it went private in 2019.
  • Mindbody would like to go public next year and the use the funds to pursue acquisition and mergers, the FT reported earlier, citing an interview with CEO Josh McCarter. Mindbody sees itself as a consolidator in the wellness platform space.
  • Mindbody purchased ClassPass in an all-stock deal in October and announced a $500 million investment from a group led by Sixth Street in conjunction with the transaction.
  • Private equity firm Vista Equity agreed to purchase MindBody for $1.9 billion in December 2018.
