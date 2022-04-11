Hot Stocks: SAIL takeover deal; INMD hits low; VERU jumps on clinical data; ZNTL falls

Sell In Tech Stocks Sends Markets Down Sharply

Wall Street posted another day of losses on Monday, as technology retreated and volatility jumped. The Nasdaq led the decline, falling more than 2% on the session.

Clinical trial data decided the fates of a couple of drug developers during the session. Veru (VERU) nearly tripled amid positive results from its investigative COVID treatment. Meanwhile, data on a cancer drug weighed on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL).

In other news, SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) soared after it agreed to be purchased by a private equity firm. On the other side of the spectrum, InMode (INMD) dropped to a new 52-week low, despite Q1 earnings and revenue projections that beat analysts' expectations.

Standout Gainer

Shares of Veru (VERU) soared on news that its investigational COVID-19 therapy showed strong results in a recent late-stage trial. The data sent the stock higher by more than 180%.

The company said its sabizabulin showed a statistically meaningful reduction of death at or before day 60, cutting mortality by 55%. The stats came from a Phase 3 trial involving hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

VERU popped $7.93 on the session to conclude trading at $12.28. At one point, the stock reached as high as $14.57, a new intraday 52-week high.

Standout Loser

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) retreated 8% following the announcement of clinical trial data for a drug candidate in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

The statistics came from a Phase 1b study of its ZN-c3 product in chemotherapy in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer patients. The product showed an objective response rate of 30.2% across the four combination dose cohorts investigated in the study.

ZNTL posted a decline of $2.75 during Monday's action, finishing at $31.22. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $29.09.

Notable New High

News of a takeover deal prompted shares of cybersecurity firm SailPoint (SAIL) to skyrocket 29% on the session. With the advance, the stock reached a new 52-week high.

SAIL revealed that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The deal calls for a purchase price of $65.25 per share, equating to a total of $6.9B.

SAIL finished the day at $64.05, a gain of $14.46 on the day. Shares also established an intraday 52-week high of $64.39.

Monday's advance accelerated a recovery that has marked the past couple of months, bouncing off a 52-week low of $34.98 reached in late January. Shares have climbed 83% since that point.

Notable New Low

InMode (INMD) dropped 7% despite the release of better-than-expected earnings and revenue projections for Q1, dropping to a new 52-week low. Noting lingering COVID pressures and supply chain headwinds, the company offered a gross margin target that represented a decline from the previous quarter.

The maker of RF-based medical devices said it now expects non-GAAP earnings for Q1 of $0.38 to $0.39 per share. Analysts were looking for a figure of $0.36 per share.

The firm's revenue target also exceeded analysts' consensus. The company said it will likely post a top-line figure between $85.0M and $85.5M. Market experts were looking for a number closer to $80M.

However, INMD said its adjusted gross margin would come in at 83%-84%. This represented a slight deterioration from the 85% seen in Q4.

InMode CEO said of the quarter: "Despite pressures from new Covid-19 variants and supply chain challenges, we're able to ensure a productive manufacturing facility and meet expected delivery times."

INMD declined $2.46 to close Monday's trading at $32.04. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $31.50.

Shares had reached a 52-week high of $99.27 in early November. INMD has fallen 68% since hitting that peak.

