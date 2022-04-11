Hot Stocks: SAIL takeover deal; INMD hits low; VERU jumps on clinical data; ZNTL falls

Wall Street posted another day of losses on Monday, as technology retreated and volatility jumped. The Nasdaq led the decline, falling more than 2% on the session.

Clinical trial data decided the fates of a couple of drug developers during the session. Veru (VERU) nearly tripled amid positive results from its investigative COVID treatment. Meanwhile, data on a cancer drug weighed on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL).

In other news, SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL) soared after it agreed to be purchased by a private equity firm. On the other side of the spectrum, InMode (INMD) dropped to a new 52-week low, despite Q1 earnings and revenue projections that beat analysts' expectations.

Standout Gainer

Shares of Veru (VERU) soared on news that its investigational COVID-19 therapy showed strong results in a recent late-stage trial. The data sent the stock higher by more than 180%.

The company said its sabizabulin showed a statistically meaningful reduction of death at or before day 60, cutting mortality by 55%. The stats came from a Phase 3 trial involving hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

VERU popped $7.93 on the session to conclude trading at $12.28. At one point, the stock reached as high as $14.57, a new intraday 52-week high.

Standout Loser

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) retreated 8% following the announcement of clinical trial data for a drug candidate in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

The statistics came from a Phase 1b study of its ZN-c3 product in chemotherapy in heavily pretreated ovarian cancer patients. The product showed an objective response rate of 30.2% across the four combination dose cohorts investigated in the study.

ZNTL posted a decline of $2.75 during Monday's action, finishing at $31.22. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week low of $29.09.

Notable New High

News of a takeover deal prompted shares of cybersecurity firm SailPoint (SAIL) to skyrocket 29% on the session. With the advance, the stock reached a new 52-week high.

SAIL revealed that it has signed an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The deal calls for a purchase price of $65.25 per share, equating to a total of $6.9B.

SAIL finished the day at $64.05, a gain of $14.46 on the day. Shares also established an intraday 52-week high of $64.39.

Monday's advance accelerated a recovery that has marked the past couple of months, bouncing off a 52-week low of $34.98 reached in late January. Shares have climbed 83% since that point.

Notable New Low

InMode (INMD) dropped 7% despite the release of better-than-expected earnings and revenue projections for Q1, dropping to a new 52-week low. Noting lingering COVID pressures and supply chain headwinds, the company offered a gross margin target that represented a decline from the previous quarter.

The maker of RF-based medical devices said it now expects non-GAAP earnings for Q1 of $0.38 to $0.39 per share. Analysts were looking for a figure of $0.36 per share.

The firm's revenue target also exceeded analysts' consensus. The company said it will likely post a top-line figure between $85.0M and $85.5M. Market experts were looking for a number closer to $80M.

However, INMD said its adjusted gross margin would come in at 83%-84%. This represented a slight deterioration from the 85% seen in Q4.

InMode CEO said of the quarter: "Despite pressures from new Covid-19 variants and supply chain challenges, we're able to ensure a productive manufacturing facility and meet expected delivery times."

INMD declined $2.46 to close Monday's trading at $32.04. During the session, the stock also reached an intraday 52-week low of $31.50.

Shares had reached a 52-week high of $99.27 in early November. INMD has fallen 68% since hitting that peak.

For more of the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.