Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was granted a new concession Monday for exploitation in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation from the Neuquen provincial government, with a pilot stage investment of $78.7M.

The company obtained the concession as operator and holder of the 282.8 sq. km El Trapial Este block, Reuters reports.

In the three-year pilot stage, Chevron said it plans to invest $65.7M to drill, complete and commission five horizontal wells plus another $13M in infrastructure.

Vaca Muerta is the world's fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second largest for shale gas.

