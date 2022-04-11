U.S. natural gas prices shrugged off a selloff in crude oil and gasoline to close at the highest level since November 2008, with the front-month contract (NG1:COM) finishing +5.8% at $6.643/MMBtu.

ETFS: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (FCG), (KOLD), (UNL)

U.S. gas futures have soared 78% YTD with much higher prices in Europe keeping demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas near record highs.

In addition to strong LNG demand, forecasts for possibly the season's final batch of cold weather across the northern U.S. helped drive buying activity and kept the weeks-long rally going, Price Futures' Daniel Flynn said, as "another winter storm will give us another slap with accumulations across the Plains and parts of the Midwest."

The Weather Channel said temperatures in and around Chicago could fall to near freezing this weekend.

Analysts said worries are growing that the cooler weather will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from refilling gas into storage, which could result in a lack of gas in storage when next winter comes around.

U.S. gas stockpiles are currently 17% below the five-year average (2017-21) for this time of year.

The rally in natural gas also has come as average weekly Central Appalachia coal prices also recently hit 13-year highs.