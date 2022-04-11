A study released on Monday concluded that experiencing severe heart inflammation is a rare risk associated with COVID-19 vaccines.

Results of a systematic review and meta-analysis published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine that examined incidence of myopericarditis of COVID and non-COVID vaccines found there was no significant difference between the two kinds.

Rates of myopericarditis were higher in smallpox vaccines compared to COVID-19, and about the same as in influenza, measles, mumps, and rubella, and polio vaccines.

The study was based on a sample size of more than 400M vaccine doses.

A separate study, published Monday in the journal Circulation, found that 54 out of nearly 57,000 adults (a rate of 2.4 of every 1,000) hospitalized due to COVID-19 developed acute myocarditis.

The study included people in the U.S. and Europe hospitalized with COVID-19 from February 2020 until April 2021, a period before COVID vaccines were widely available.

The authors, however, noted that the potential rate of COVID-19 related myocarditis could be between 1.2-5.7 per 1,000 people hospitalized.

COVID vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).

A risk of myocarditis has been a concern for many COVID vaccines, even though one 2021 study found that the risk is higher with having COVID-19 rather than getting the shot.