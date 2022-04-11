TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) unveiled plans Monday to raise its liquefied natural gas activities in the U.S. by expanding production at the Cameron LNG export facility in Louisiana.

The company said it signed a heads of agreement with partners Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui and Japan LNG Investment, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, to develop a fourth train with a production capacity of 6.75M metric tons/year and a 5% increase of the current 13.5M tons/year capacity through debottlenecking.

Under the deal terms, TotalEnergies will offtake 16.6% of the projected fourth train's production capacity, in line with its ownership of the plant, and 25% of the projected debottlenecked capacity.

TotalEnergies said it has become the leading exporter of U.S. LNG, most of which has been exported to Europe in recent times, and is "committed to further expanding its presence in the United States, thus meeting growing need for LNG, a key transition fuel."

Sempra last week disclosed a commercial framework to expand the Cameron facility.