Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) says it's starting to test monetization in its metaverse, with new tools for one of its key applications to the virtual space it envisions.

A handful of creators have test access to tools that will let them sell virtual items and effects in Horizon Worlds, the company says. "For example, someone could make and sell attachable accessories for a fashion world or offer paid access to a new part of a world."

It's also launching a test of a "Horizon Worlds Creator Bonus" program for U.S. creators. Those will involve goal-oriented monthly programs that will see some creators paid out at the end of the month for progress toward a goal.

In a limited test of that option, creators will be rewarded for building worlds that attract the most time spent, Meta says, but it may tweak those goals to (for example) encourage creators to adopt new tools or features.

"The metaverse — by nature of its not being limited by physical space — will bring a new level of creativity and open up new opportunities for the next generation of creators and businesses to pursue their passions and create livelihoods," Meta says. "Creators and entrepreneurs will have more freedom to find a business model that works for them."

The announcement was accompanied by a colorful virtual CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussing the news in the Horizon Worlds app.