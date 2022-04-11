Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reports Q1 steelmaking coal sales came in below guidance due to the temporary work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway that interrupted service to coal operations in British Columbia's Elk Valley.

The company said steelmaking coal sales totaled 6M metric tons, short of its outlook for 6.1M-6.5M tons.

However, Teck said record steelmaking coal FOB prices caused a Q1 increase in its average realized price for steelmaking coal to US$357/ton, which resulted in C$88M in positive pricing adjustments.

Current protests in Peru likely will have a "noticeably positive impact" on Teck's copper and zinc sales figures, Danil Serada writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.