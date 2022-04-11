Teck Resources missed Q1 coal sales guidance but saw record pricing

Apr. 11, 2022 6:48 AM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hot ore in a steel trough. metal smelting plant.

lyash01/iStock via Getty Images

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) reports Q1 steelmaking coal sales came in below guidance due to the temporary work stoppage at Canadian Pacific Railway that interrupted service to coal operations in British Columbia's Elk Valley.

The company said steelmaking coal sales totaled 6M metric tons, short of its outlook for 6.1M-6.5M tons.

However, Teck said record steelmaking coal FOB prices caused a Q1 increase in its average realized price for steelmaking coal to US$357/ton, which resulted in C$88M in positive pricing adjustments.

Current protests in Peru likely will have a "noticeably positive impact" on Teck's copper and zinc sales figures, Danil Serada writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.