Honda (NYSE:HMC) unveiled plans to spend 8T yen ($63.8B) on research and development over the next 10 years, including 5T yen on its push into electric vehicles, adding specifics to its aggressive talk about its commitment to cutting carbon emissions.

The Japanese automaker said it will seek to launch 30 electric vehicle models by 2030 with an annual output volume of more than 2M vehicles, and build a demonstration line for the production of all-solid-state batteries with a goal to start production in 2024.

Last month, Honda said it would team up with Sony to develop EVs with plans to go on sale starting in 2025, and earlier this month, Honda and General Motors expanded their existing tie-up with plans to jointly develop affordable EVs in major global markets.