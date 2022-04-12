Electric Last Mile Solutions receives Nasdaq non-compliance letter
Apr. 12, 2022 12:50 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS), ELMSWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) has received a notice from Nasdaq related to the delayed filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
- It has 60 calendar days from receipt of the notice or no later than May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan gets accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K or until September 27, 2022 to regain compliance.
- The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.