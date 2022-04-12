Electric Last Mile Solutions receives Nasdaq non-compliance letter

Apr. 12, 2022 12:50 AM ETElectric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (ELMS), ELMSWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) has received a notice from Nasdaq related to the delayed filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
  • It has 60 calendar days from receipt of the notice or no later than May 31, 2022 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan gets accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K or until September 27, 2022 to regain compliance.
  • The notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.