Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors watch China’s Covid situation, yen weakening

Japan -1.87%. Japan PPI data for March 2022: +9.5% y/y (vs. expected 9.3%).

China -0.75%

Hong Kong -0.91%

Australia -0.62%. Australian March 2022 Business confidence 16 (prior 13) & Business conditions 18 (prior 9).

Australian weekly consumer confidence survey: 94.6 (prior 93.4).

India -0.87%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones shed 413.04 points to 34,308.08, S&P 500 slipped 1.69% to 4,412.53, while Nasdaq lagged, dropping 2.18% to 13,411.96.

New Zealand Q1 business confidence -40 (prior -28).

The World Health Organization said Monday it is monitoring the Covid situation in mainland China, where officials are battling a severe surge in cases.

U.S. inflation data is also expected to be out later Tuesday stateside and could provide more clues on the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard to speak on the economy before a virtual Wall Street Journal jobs summit at 12.10 US ET (1610 GMT).

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures climbing 1.67% to $100.12 per barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 1.77% to $95.96 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.34%; S&P 500 -0.38%; Nasdaq -0.40%.