Brazil's Gol sees loss of R$1.98/share in Q1

Apr. 12, 2022 2:02 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Brazilian airline Gol SA (NYSE:GOL) said on Monday it expects to report a loss of R$1.98/share in the first quarter of 2022 and a loss of $0.78 per American Depositary Share vs. consensus of -$0.47.

  • The company also said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin should be at about 11% in the quarter compared to the quarter ended in March 2021 -15.9%.

  • Passenger unit revenue expected for the Q1 to be up ~45% year over year.

  • GOL's financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was ~10.7x at the end of the March 2022 quarter (10.0x in IFRS-16).

  • Total liquidity at quarter-end is expected to be at R$3.3B.

  • The Company will discuss its 1Q22 results in a conference call on April 28, 2022.

