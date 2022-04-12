Brazil's Gol sees loss of R$1.98/share in Q1
Apr. 12, 2022 2:02 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Brazilian airline Gol SA (NYSE:GOL) said on Monday it expects to report a loss of R$1.98/share in the first quarter of 2022 and a loss of $0.78 per American Depositary Share vs. consensus of -$0.47.
The company also said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin should be at about 11% in the quarter compared to the quarter ended in March 2021 -15.9%.
Passenger unit revenue expected for the Q1 to be up ~45% year over year.
GOL's financial leverage, as measured by the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio was ~10.7x at the end of the March 2022 quarter (10.0x in IFRS-16).
Total liquidity at quarter-end is expected to be at R$3.3B.
The Company will discuss its 1Q22 results in a conference call on April 28, 2022.