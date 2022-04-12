Evotec SE reports FY results

Apr. 12, 2022 2:29 AM ETEvotec SE (EVOTF), EVOBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Evotec SE press release (OTCPK:EVOTF): FY Adjusted Group EBITDA in line with guidance at €107.3M, up 1% (2020: €106.7M); like-for-like growth up 18%.
  • Revenue of €618M (+23.4% Y/Y).
  • Very strong liquidity position with € 858.2 m in cash.
  • Group revenues expected to be in a range of €700M - €720M vs. estimated growth of 14.12% Y/Y (€690M - €710M at constant exchange rates) (2021: €618.0M).
  • Unpartnered research and development expenses expected to be in a range of € 70 - 80 m (2021: € 58.1 m).
  • Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of €105M - €120M (€95M - €110M at constant exchange rates) (2021: €107.3M).
