TotalEnergies and KGHM team up to develop offshore wind power in Poland
Apr. 12, 2022 2:57 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) and KGHM have integrated to participate on a 50/50 basis in the Polish government tender for the development of offshore wind projects.
- To leverage the Baltic Sea’s strong potential for wind power generation, the new government auction scheme covers 11 areas in the Polish Baltic Sea, representing an expected total capacity of over 10 GW.
- Through the integration, TotalEnergies will leverage its proven expertise in offshore operations and KGHM, as a major Polish state-owned group, will bring its knowledge of the Polish market.
- Together, both parties will mobilize the expertise to meet the challenges of these projects and thus contribute to Poland's renewable energy goals.