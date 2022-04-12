Veon receives Nasdaq delinquency notification letter

Apr. 12, 2022 3:06 AM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) is down 2.2% after hours after the firm has received delinquency notification letter from Nasdaq for failing to comply with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq's Listing Rules.
  • The closing bid price for the company's ADSs listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market was below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days.
  • The company has 180 calendar days from the date of the notice, or until October 04, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • In the event VEON does not regain compliance by Oct. 04, the company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance.
  • The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the company's ADS securities.
