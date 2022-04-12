Ukraine War Update: West monitoring reports of chemical weapons attack

Here are the latest headlines in the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Chemical weapons?

As Russia prepares for a significant new offensive in eastern Ukraine, allegations have surfaced that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol came under a Russian chemical weapons attack on Monday. The Azov battalion claimed a Russian drone dropped a "poisonous substance of unknown origin" on troops and civilians, while Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush said people were suffering from respiratory failure and neurological problems. No independent evidence of the attack has yet emerged, though Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. will "continue to monitor the situation closely."

Energy imports

President Biden warned Indian counterpart Narendra Modi against increasing Russian energy imports, noting that it was not in India's interest and could hinder the U.S. response to the war. Biden stopped short of making a "concrete ask" in the phone call, according to officials, who flagged India's concerns about deepening ties between Russia and China. At a subsequent news conference, Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar pushed back against a question on India's energy purchases, saying, "probably our total purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon."

