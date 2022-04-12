Telecoms equipment maker Nokia exits Russian market

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) announced Tuesday that the company will be exiting the Russian market completely, going a step further than rival Ericsson, which said on Monday it was indefinitely suspending its business in the country.
  • The cause is the invasion of Ukraine.
  • However, Nokia would continue to support customers during its exit, and is applying for the relevant licenses to support customers in compliance with current sanctions, it said in a statement.
  • The move won’t be impacting the company strongly since Russian market deals account for less than 2% of the net sales in 2021, and the loss will be set with the strong demand Nokia is seeing in other markets.
  • Further the company said that it does not expect this decision to impact its 2022 outlook but said it would lead to a provision in the first quarter of about €100M.
