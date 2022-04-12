CPI expected to be hottest since 1981, but is inflation peaking?

Inflation watchers will be eyeing the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index on Tuesday morning, which will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The figure is expected to come in at a whopping 8.4% Y/Y for March and the White House has already warned that the CPI headline figure (which includes volatile food and energy) will be "extraordinarily elevated." America hasn't witnessed inflation levels above 8% since 1981, and the number would mark the thirteenth month it has hit above the Fed's longstanding targeted range of 2%.

Commentary: "It's going to be ugly," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "It's a perfect storm - Russian invasion, surging oil prices, China locking down, further disruptions to supply chains, wage growth accelerating, unfilled positions. Just a kind of scrambled mess leading to painfully high inflation."

In terms of how traders will react to the report, some feel the figure is priced in, though others say it can confirm a worrisome underlying trend. Recently, there has been a pickup of services inflation, which will be harder to reverse than the pressures seen in the goods sector that were largely the result of supply and demand mismatches. That is fueling concerns that inflation will become more embedded in the U.S. economy, prompting the Fed to embark on a quantitative tightening cycle and triggering fears of a coming recession.

Signs of a top? There is another cohort of the investing community that sees inflation moving down from here, with oil pulling back from near records and used vehicle prices starting to drop off. "The swing from tight supply to a goods glut could be rapid and dramatic, essentially because the lagged response from the supply chain to the COVID-driven surge in demand is coming on-stream just as consumers want fewer goods," wrote Ian Sheperdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "This will be the peak, because the anniversary of a sequence of big increases in the spring and early summer of last year creates a hugely favorable base effect."