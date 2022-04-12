European markets sank as traders monitored heaving selling in the banking sector

London -0.75%.

Germany -1.50%. Germany March wholesale price index +6.9% vs +1.7% m/m prior.

Germany March final CPI +7.3% vs +7.3% y/y prelim.

France -1.41%. France February trade balance -€10.3 billion vs -€8.0 billion prior.

The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 index was down 0.9%, with the German DAX dropping and the banking sector falling.

Reports on Monday indicated that an undisclosed investor had sold large stakes in Germany’s biggest lenders, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank.

UK March jobless claims change -46.9k vs -48.1k prior.

UK data - Barclaycard says Overall card spending +17.7% (2022 vs. 2019) in March.

UK data - BRC Like-for-like retail sales -0.4% y/y in March (prior +2.7%).

Coming up in the session: Germany April ZEW survey current conditions, economic outlook at 0900 GMT; US March NFIB small business optimism index at 1000 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 2.82%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 0.86%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than five basis point to 1.9%.

European futures lower. FTSE -0.48%; CAC -1.23%; DAX -1.15% and EURO STOXX -0.32%.