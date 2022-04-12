GSK, CureVac get contract from Germany for mRNA vaccines for pandemic response
Apr. 12, 2022 5:07 AM ETGlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)CVAC, BNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and CureVac (CVAC) signed an agreement with the German government to supply mRNA vaccines within a broader tender for pandemic preparedness in Germany.
- Following a setup period of a maximum of two years, the contract grants Germany access to CureVac’s manufacturing capacity until 2029, enabling availability of 80M mRNA-based vaccine doses during the remainder of the current pandemic or in future infectious disease outbreaks.
- Under the agreement, Germany will pay CureVac and GSK an annual standby fee after successful completion of the setup period, which requires the companies to maintain manufacturing capacity at constant readiness.
- Earlier in April, BioNTech (BNTX) was also granted a pandemic preparedness contract by the Germany Federal Ministry of Health to produce at least 80M mRNA-based vaccine doses per year.