scPharmaceuticals refiles for FDA approval of Furoscix for heart failure
Apr. 12, 2022 5:25 AM ETscPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH)WSTBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- On April 11, scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) said it resubmitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking marketing approval of Furoscix to treat decompensated heart failure.
- The company added that, West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) completed all development activities and submitted the Device Master File in support of the Furoscix NDA.
- Furoscix is a proprietary furosemide solution formulated to a neutral pH, designed to allow for subcutaneous infusion via a wearable, pre-programmed on-body drug delivery system, for outpatient self-administration.
- “Our clinical data package, together with the compelling cost savings recently observed in our FREEDOM-HF study, give us a high degree of conviction that, if approved, FUROSCIX could become a valuable therapy for the treatment of worsening heart failure due to congestion pre-hospital admission and/or post-discharge," said scPharmaceuticals CEO John Tucker.
- The company noted that it is advancing commercial activities in expectation of a potential Q4 commercial launch of the product, if approved.