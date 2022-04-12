Paysafe expands partnership with Betsson Group to support U.S. sports-betting market
Apr. 12, 2022 5:46 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) has expanded partnership with Betsson Group, the international iGaming operator with multiple online sportsbook and casino brands, including Betsafe to provide a range of traditional and alternative payment solutions to the new Betsafe online sportsbook for Colorado.
- Betsson brands have been offering their European players the paysafecard online cash, or eCash, solution including in major markets such as Sweden, Germany, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Greece past 15 years.
- Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re delighted to support our longstanding partner Betsson Group’s expansion into the U.S. sports-betting and iGaming space with their Betsafe brand. We have a proven track record facilitating payments for Betsson brands and their players in multiple European and global markets, and we’re confident that we’ll play an equally important customer acquisition and retention role for the operator in Colorado and beyond.”