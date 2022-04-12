As COVID-19 cases rise across the country, Philadelphia is bringing back its indoor mask mandate for schools, day cares, businesses, restaurants and government buildings. Under the new rules, there will be no vaccine or testing requirements for places that serve food or drink, meaning everyone will be subject to the new order that kicks in on April 18. Most U.S. states and cities that still imposed indoor mask mandates dropped the requirements back in February and early March following new guidelines from the CDC.

Snapshot: While there was only an average of 142 daily new cases in Philly in recent days - with 44 people currently hospitalized with COVID - the city's threshold for an indoor mask mandate (known as Level 2) kicked in as new cases rose by more than 50% over 10 days. "I sincerely wish we didn't have to do this again," said Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole. "But I am very worried about our vulnerable neighbors and loved ones. This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant."

Many in the hospitality industry are pushing back against the new restrictions, with the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association even calling the reinstated mandate "counterproductive" and taken without "input from the mitigated community." "This announcement is a major blow to thousands of small businesses and other operators in the city who were hoping this spring would be the start of recovery. Restaurant workers have suffered severe backlash when enforcing these rules in the past and, unfortunately, this time will be no different."

Response: "Our city remains open," Philly Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement. "We can still go about our daily lives and visit the people and places we love while masking in indoor public spaces. I'm optimistic that this step will help us control the case rate."