Digital Locations adds 20,000 Bigbelly locations to its 5G cell sites
Apr. 12, 2022 5:52 AM ETDigital Locations, Inc. (DLOC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Digital Locations (OTCPK:DLOC) has signed an agreement with Bigbelly to market approximately 20,000 locations to the Digital Locations 5G small cell network of potential sites.
- As per the agreement, Bigbelly and Digital Locations will solve the outdoor/indoor 5G cellular signal problem by providing a solution at busy cities and towns, campuses and corporate settings without adding huge installations to the landscape.
- “We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Bigbelly which will help bring greater 5G connectivity to the places most frequented by consumers,” said Rich Berliner, CEO of Digital Locations. “Bigbelly’s locations will give us the ability to assist our customers in expanding their wireless footprint using 4G, 5G and CBRS technologies. The opportunity for parties to work with us and buildout their networks quickly and easily creates a terrific value proposition.”