Organigram reports Q2 results
Apr. 12, 2022 6:04 AM ETOrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Organigram press release (NASDAQ:OGI): FQ2 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6M.
- Revenue of $31.84M (+117.5% Y/Y) beats by $6.58M.
- The company expects 3Q22 revenue and adjusted gross margins to be higher sequentially.
- CEO comment: “We are also progressing well with the Laurentian integration. In less than three months we have been able to significantly increase distribution and begin to implement the synergies planned at acquisition. Automation to optimize production is also underway and expected to be complete by the end of Fiscal 2022."