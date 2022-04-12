Littelfuse acquires Embed, terms undisclosed
Apr. 12, 2022 6:10 AM ETLittelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) has acquired Embed, Ltd. for undisclosed sum.
- Embed, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Coventry, United Kingdom, is a provider of embedded software and firmware developed for a broad range of applications serving transportation end markets.
- Matt Cole, Littelfuse Senior Vice President, eMobility and Corporate Strategy said, "The addition of Embed will help us better serve our customers by expanding our software engineering expertise and technical capabilities. With the increasing complexity of electronification within transportation applications, the inclusion of Embed will help Littelfuse respond quickly to the evolving needs of our customers.”