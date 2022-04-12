Revive says safety board to meet in Q2 to advise on phase 3 trial of COVID drug Bucillamine

Apr. 12, 2022 6:12 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Group of virus cells. Coronavirus cells COVID-19

Jezperklauzen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Revive Therapeutics provided an update on a phase 3 trial of its oral drug Bucillamine for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
  • The company said a Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) is scheduled to meet this quarter to evaluate clinical and safety data to either make recommendations on the study or advise on potentially halting the trial early due to positive efficacy based on other clinical outcomes evaluated, such as the rate of sustained clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms.
  • The company said it has made efforts in determining the appropriate revised primary and secondary clinical goals for FDA consideration for potential emergency use authorization.
  • Meanwhile, the company will continue enrollment activities in the U.S. and Turkey and is still targeting Q2 to meet its enrollment goals.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.