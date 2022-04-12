Revive says safety board to meet in Q2 to advise on phase 3 trial of COVID drug Bucillamine
Apr. 12, 2022 6:12 AM ETRevive Therapeutics Ltd. (RVVTF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Revive Therapeutics provided an update on a phase 3 trial of its oral drug Bucillamine for patients with mild to moderate COVID-19.
- The company said a Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) is scheduled to meet this quarter to evaluate clinical and safety data to either make recommendations on the study or advise on potentially halting the trial early due to positive efficacy based on other clinical outcomes evaluated, such as the rate of sustained clinical resolution of COVID-19 symptoms.
- The company said it has made efforts in determining the appropriate revised primary and secondary clinical goals for FDA consideration for potential emergency use authorization.
- Meanwhile, the company will continue enrollment activities in the U.S. and Turkey and is still targeting Q2 to meet its enrollment goals.