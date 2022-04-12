BMW Group also raises prices of several models in China due to rise in raw material prices
- BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY) has increased the prices of some models sold in China as rising raw material prices builds pressure.
- The price of BMW 3 Series have been raised by RMB 1,600 - RMB 11,000 after restoring some of the previously missing features.
- For BMW X3, the automaker restored automatic parking assist, and driving recorder, and then increased the price by RMB 3,000.
- The company restored wireless charging for cell phones and Wi-Fi hotspot for BMW X4, with a price increase of RMB 4,000 and for BMW Z4 M40i sports performance model, it restored wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot for cell phones and raised the price by RMB 4,000.
- Earlier this month, Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) has raised the price of its models ranging from RMB 3,000 to RMB 76,000, due to a significant increase in raw material prices and global supply chain shortages.
- Due to rise in raw material prices, the companies like Tesla (TSLA), BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF), XPeng Motors (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI), have already raised prices in China so far this year.
- On Sunday, NIO (NIO) also unveiled plans to increase prices for Model ES8, ES6 and EC6 by RMB 10,000, effective May 10.