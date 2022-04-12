Aeglea stock soars 24% on filing seeking FDA approval of pegzilarginase for rare disorder

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval of pegzilarginase to treat Arginase 1 Deficiency (ARG1-D).

The company has requested FDA priority review of the biologics license application (BLA).

Aeglea (AGLE) added that if approved, pegzilarginase would be the first FDA-approved treatment for ARG1-D.

ARG1-D is rare inherited disorder characterized by lack or less of the enzyme arginase — which plays a role in the breakdown and removal of nitrogen from the body — in the liver and red blood cells. This lack of arginase leads to elevated levels of the amino acid arginine in patients with ARG1-D. Symptoms include mobility limitations, seizures, developmental delay and intellectual disability, among others.

The company said that in trials, pegzilarginase, a recombinant human arginase 1 enzyme, has shown to normalize the elevated levels of the amino acid arginine in patients with ARG1-D.

The submission was backed by data from multiple studies, including a phase 3 trial called PEACE, additional data from which were shared on April 11.

The company said Immedica Pharma, its commercialization partner for pegzilarginase in certain countries in Europe and the Middle East, plans to submit a marketing authorization application to the European Medicines Agency in 2022.

AGLE +24.28% to $3.02 premarket April 12