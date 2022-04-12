CarMax GAAP EPS of $0.98 misses by $0.25, revenue of $7.69B beats by $110M
Apr. 12, 2022 6:54 AM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CarMax press release (NYSE:KMX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.98 misses by $0.25.
- Revenue of $7.69B (+49.0% Y/Y) beats by $110M.
- Shares -2.1% PM.
- The company sold 343,413 units through our combined retail and wholesale channels, up 11.3% Y/Y.
- "We currently plan to open ten stores in fiscal 2023, including our expected entry into the New York metro market. We estimate capital expenditures will increase to approximately $500 million in fiscal 2023 from $308.5 million in fiscal 2022. The increase in planned capital spending in fiscal 2023 largely reflects spending to support our future long-term growth, including investments in auction, sales, and production facilities, and technology."