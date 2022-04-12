Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P futures trade mixed ahead of CPI

Investors are cautious, with stock index futures little changed ahead of the March retail inflation numbers Tuesday.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) are up a little, while S&P (SPX) and Dow (INDU) futures are flat.

The March CPI arrives at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the consensus looking for a headline number of 8.4%. But just how much it will affect the market is unclear given that the Fed is already committed to a hawkish path to combat inflation and a 50-basis-point hike in May is almost completely priced in.

Economists say this will likely be the inflation peak, but the move back down could be slow.

"US March consumer price data should show the inflation peak, at over 8% y/y," UBS chief economist wrote. "That suggests US spending power has fallen as much in the past year as Bitcoin spending power can fall in 24 hours. The sensible investor will look at the details. It has never been more important to understand the truth about inflation."

"Spending power is probably better than consumer price inflation suggests (this is unusual)," he added. "For instance, most US homeowners have cut mortgage costs - CPI implies they have risen. Real incomes are down, just not as much as CPI implies (relevant for consumer demand). Inflation does not last forever, and the details should show slowing inflation (maybe falling prices) for some categories of goods. Core CPI includes energy. Air fares include fuel costs, and are part of core inflation."

The bond market is also little changed ahead of the numbers.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 basis point to 2.79% and the 2-year is up 1 basis point to 2.52%.

As prices rise, Goldman screened for the companies with the best and worst pricing power going into earnings season.