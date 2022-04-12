The stock market is moving higher Tuesday with March core consumer prices coming in a little softer than expected.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.3% is faring the best after getting the brunt of the selling of late. The S&P (SP500) +0.7% and Dow (DJI) +0.3% are higher.

Investors were clearly pricing in more sticker shock on the CPI, but even though the headline year-over-year rise of 8.5% was a little hotter than expected, a 0.3% monthly rise in the core rate assuaged some worries.

"I think the Fed would be very happy with a consistent 0.3% MoM core CPI pace over the next 6 mths," Janney's Guy LeBas tweeted.

"The downside surprise on core inflation is sparking a rally in the fixed income market, and we can at least think about the Fed backing off at some point," Renaissance Macro Research said. "Still, CPI less food, energy, shelter, used cars & trucks rose 0.6% MoM or 7.3% AR w/ a strong push from re-opening sectors."

"The underlying details hint at some #inflation relief ahead," Schwab's Kathy Jones tweeted. "#Energy prices surged, but goods prices fell for the first time since February 2021."

Treasury yields fell after the numbers came out, with the curve steepening further.

The 10-year Treasury yield is down 6 basis points to 2.72% and the 2-year is off 9 basis points to 2.42%.

See the individual stocks marking the biggest moves this morning.