Air Lease updates on 1Q22 activity
Apr. 12, 2022 7:01 AM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) updated on aircraft investments ~$490M, with no aircraft sales during the quarter.
- The company delivered eight new aircraft from ALC’s order book including one Airbus A320neo, two Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A330-900neo, three Boeing 737-8s, and one Boeing 737-9.
- The company purchased one incremental Boeing 737-800, which was concurrently leased to an ALC customer.
- The company raised $1.5B via debt offering.
- As of March 31, 2022, ALC’s fleet was comprised of 391 owned aircraft and 93 managed aircraft, with 451 new aircraft on order from Boeing and Airbus set to deliver through 2028.
- Russia Exposure: In March 2022, the company terminated leases for all ALC aircraft on lease to Russian airline customers and currently have 21 owned aircraft remaining in Russia, representing approximately 3.4% of the company's fleet by net book value as of March 31, 2022.