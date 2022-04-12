Stantec secures five-year civil works contract from USACE in Alaska

Apr. 12, 2022 7:04 AM ETStantec Inc. (STN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) has been awarded a five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity multiple award task order contract with a capacity of $18M by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Alaska District to provide architecture and engineering design services for civil works projects.
  • Per the terms of contract, Stantec will provide a variety of architecture and engineering services for projects throughout Alaska.
  • As part of the contract, the firm may also provide services in Alaska for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and other armed services, including the U.S. Coast Guard.
