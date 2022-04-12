Pfizer, Myovant face regulatory issues in Myfembree label expansion

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and commercial-stage biotech Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had identified deficiencies in their marketing application to expand the labeling for uterine fibroids therapy, Myfembree.
  • Myfembree is a once oral therapy approved in the U.S. for heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.
  • With a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA), the companies had sought the regulatory nod for its use in managing moderate to severe pain linked to endometriosis.
  • However, on April 06, the FDA had informed the companies that there were deficiencies preventing the “discussion of labeling and/or post-marketing requirements and commitments at this time,” Pfizer (PFE) and Myovant (MYOV) said.
  • While the FDA did not offer additional details, the agency had noted that the sNDA continues to remain under its review, the companies added. Myovant (MYOV) has dropped ~21% in the pre-market so far.
  • Myfembree generated $2.4 million in net product revenue for Myovant (MYOV) during 3Q fiscal 2021.
