Novartis to slash thousands of jobs amid reorganization - Reuters
Apr. 12, 2022 7:10 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novartis (NYSE:NVS) intends to reduce thousands in workforce globally as it moves forward with its plan to integrate its pharmaceuticals and oncology business which was announced on April 4, Reuters reported citing Switzerland-based newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.
- Novartis's Switzerland-based facilities in Rotkreuz and Basel could see more than 100 job cuts, added the report.
- Novartis said last week that it was integrating its pharmaceuticals and oncology business units to create two separate organizations, Innovative Medicines US and Innovative Medicines International, and targeting saving of at least $1B by 2024.